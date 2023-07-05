video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite is under the mission command of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The APS-2 site includes 28 warehouses with about 990,000 square feet of space, plus an additional 77,000 square yards of outdoor staging, 27 maintenance bays, 12,000 square feet of hazardous material storage, and more.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. There are six APS-2 sites in five countries across Europe under the mission command of the 405th AFSB.



APS-2 sites like Zutendaal help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.