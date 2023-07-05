Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Aerial Slow Motion B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team aerial B-roll Package.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890360
    VIRIN: 230629-F-TK030-1001
    Filename: DOD_109764790
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team Aerial Slow Motion B-Roll, by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air Combat Command
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Demo Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT