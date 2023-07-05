2BCT Casing Ceremony

Col. Scott Wence, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Donaldson, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team senior enlisted advisor, case the brigade colors on Fort Drum, July 14, 2023. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)
|07.14.2023
|07.14.2023 14:25
|B-Roll
|890310
|230714-A-PK617-1001
|DOD_109763896
|00:01:50
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|0
|0
