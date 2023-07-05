2BCT Casing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Scott Wence, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Donaldson, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team senior enlisted advisor, case the brigade colors on Fort Drum, July 14, 2023. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)