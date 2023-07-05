Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2BCT Casing Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Scott Wence, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Donaldson, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team senior enlisted advisor, case the brigade colors on Fort Drum, July 14, 2023. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890310
    VIRIN: 230714-A-PK617-1001
    Filename: DOD_109763896
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2BCT Casing Ceremony, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Commando #2BCT #Deployment #10thMTNDIV

