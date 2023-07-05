Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale participates in Bomber Task Force Mission in Indo-Pacific region

    GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, take off from and land on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of our military force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890192
    VIRIN: 230712-F-DB515-1850
    Filename: DOD_109762239
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

