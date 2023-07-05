B-roll package of Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducting an operation for Operation Dry Water with the 47-foot Response Boat-Medium off Catalina Island, near Two Harbors. The 7- person crew went underway to talk to boaters on the water about safe boating during the 4th of July Holiday, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 19:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890169
|VIRIN:
|230713-G-QP014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109761700
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach Dry Water Ops., by PO3 Richard Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
