Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach Dry Water Ops.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890169" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll package of Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducting an operation for Operation Dry Water with the 47-foot Response Boat-Medium off Catalina Island, near Two Harbors. The 7- person crew went underway to talk to boaters on the water about safe boating during the 4th of July Holiday, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)