Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach Dry Water Ops.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    B-roll package of Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducting an operation for Operation Dry Water with the 47-foot Response Boat-Medium off Catalina Island, near Two Harbors. The 7- person crew went underway to talk to boaters on the water about safe boating during the 4th of July Holiday, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 19:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890169
    VIRIN: 230713-G-QP014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109761700
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach Dry Water Ops., by PO3 Richard Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Patrol
    Fourth of July
    July 4th
    safe boating
    Dry Water

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT