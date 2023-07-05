Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The U.S. Army celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force.
    Featuring CSM Jeff Mellinger, USA Retired

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890154
    VIRIN: 230713-A-A0122-1001
    Filename: DOD_109760963
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    All-Volunteer Force
    BAYCB
    AVF50
    AVF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT