The U.S. Army celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force.
Featuring CSM Jeff Mellinger, USA Retired
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890154
|VIRIN:
|230713-A-A0122-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109760963
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT