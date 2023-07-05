What Does Freedom Mean to You?

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Freedom Fest 2023 kicked off with food, rides, and performances from country music stars Ryan Daniel, Lonestar and Rodney Atkins at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 1, 2023. Freedom Fest was put on to promote esprit de corps and give back to the service members of JBLE for all the work they do protecting American freedom.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890148
|VIRIN:
|230701-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109760759
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
