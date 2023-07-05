Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Does Freedom Mean to You?

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Freedom Fest 2023 kicked off with food, rides, and performances from country music stars Ryan Daniel, Lonestar and Rodney Atkins at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 1, 2023. Freedom Fest was put on to promote esprit de corps and give back to the service members of JBLE for all the work they do protecting American freedom.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 14:13
    Video ID: 890148
    VIRIN: 230701-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109760759
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Does Freedom Mean to You?, by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freedom
    Concert
    Rodney Atkins
    Lonestar
    JBLE
    Ryan Daniel

