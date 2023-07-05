Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Division Leadership Assessment Program (DLAP)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division, conduct Division Leadership Assessment Program (DLAP) on AP-Hill, Virginia on June 20-30. This program allows division leadership to assess Marines recently assigned to 2d MARDIV on their mental, moral and physical readiness for future command opportunities. This contributes to the division mission to train and develop Marines that demonstrate an apex level of lethality, endurance and comprehensive warfighting ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890127
    VIRIN: 230630-M-UP561-1001
    Filename: DOD_109760306
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, 2023 Division Leadership Assessment Program (DLAP), by LCpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINES
    2DMARDIV
    FOLLOWME
    DLAP

