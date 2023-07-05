U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division, conduct Division Leadership Assessment Program (DLAP) on AP-Hill, Virginia on June 20-30. This program allows division leadership to assess Marines recently assigned to 2d MARDIV on their mental, moral and physical readiness for future command opportunities. This contributes to the division mission to train and develop Marines that demonstrate an apex level of lethality, endurance and comprehensive warfighting ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890127
|VIRIN:
|230630-M-UP561-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109760306
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Division Leadership Assessment Program (DLAP), by LCpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT