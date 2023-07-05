2023 Division Leadership Assessment Program (DLAP)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division, conduct Division Leadership Assessment Program (DLAP) on AP-Hill, Virginia on June 20-30. This program allows division leadership to assess Marines recently assigned to 2d MARDIV on their mental, moral and physical readiness for future command opportunities. This contributes to the division mission to train and develop Marines that demonstrate an apex level of lethality, endurance and comprehensive warfighting ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)