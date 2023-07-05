We Are MSC: Stephanie Boyles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norfolk, Va. (July 11 , 2023) - – Stephanie Boyles, a SharePoint architect for Military Sealift Command (MSC), explains how she and her team keep the SharePoint portal running smoothly for all MSC personnel. Microsoft SharePoint is a website creation tool that provides a secure place to store, organize, share, and access information. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)