Norfolk, Va. (July 11 , 2023) - – Stephanie Boyles, a SharePoint architect for Military Sealift Command (MSC), explains how she and her team keep the SharePoint portal running smoothly for all MSC personnel. Microsoft SharePoint is a website creation tool that provides a secure place to store, organize, share, and access information. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 09:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|889982
|VIRIN:
|230711-N-TF680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109757070
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are MSC: Stephanie Boyles, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
