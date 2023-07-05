Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are MSC: Stephanie Boyles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Video by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (July 11 , 2023) - – Stephanie Boyles, a SharePoint architect for Military Sealift Command (MSC), explains how she and her team keep the SharePoint portal running smoothly for all MSC personnel. Microsoft SharePoint is a website creation tool that provides a secure place to store, organize, share, and access information. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 09:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 889982
    VIRIN: 230711-N-TF680-1001
    Filename: DOD_109757070
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are MSC: Stephanie Boyles, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Sealift Command; United We Sail; We Are MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT