    U.S. Army Recruiting Command Top 13

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Top 13 Company Commander and 1SG Recognition Ceremony

    Hosted by GEN James McConville, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army

    Hall of Heroes, The Pentagon

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 15:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889865
    Filename: DOD_109755098
    Length: 00:29:14
    Location: US

    Hall of Heroes
    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army
    gen james mcconville
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command Top 13

