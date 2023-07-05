Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Fowler delivers safety message

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Summer is upon us and with it can bring a variety of stresses. USASAC's Chaplain Jonathan Fowler talks about the importance being there for one another or reaching out if you need to talk.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889788
    VIRIN: 230711-A-IK167-1001
    Filename: DOD_109754443
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Fowler delivers safety message, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    Hanson
    USASAC

