Summer is upon us and with it can bring a variety of stresses. USASAC's Chaplain Jonathan Fowler talks about the importance being there for one another or reaching out if you need to talk.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889788
|VIRIN:
|230711-A-IK167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109754443
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Fowler delivers safety message, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
