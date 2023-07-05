Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Home Station Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Check out the use of virtual simulations during Home Station Training as Sustainment units follow the Sustainment Training Strategy. This video specifically highlights the capabilities of Mission Training Complexes (MTCs) available for Active, Guard, and Reserve units. As many sustainers know, daily real-world support missions may hinder units from executing certain training events necessary to become proficient on METL tasks, and is meant to inform commanders about opportunities at their nearest MTC and advocates for units to leverage MTCs and simulations to meet training objectives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 14:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889691
    VIRIN: 230315-O-SV016-4637
    Filename: DOD_109752723
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home Station Training, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    simulation
    training
    MTC
    Mission Training Complexes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT