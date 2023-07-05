video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Check out the use of virtual simulations during Home Station Training as Sustainment units follow the Sustainment Training Strategy. This video specifically highlights the capabilities of Mission Training Complexes (MTCs) available for Active, Guard, and Reserve units. As many sustainers know, daily real-world support missions may hinder units from executing certain training events necessary to become proficient on METL tasks, and is meant to inform commanders about opportunities at their nearest MTC and advocates for units to leverage MTCs and simulations to meet training objectives.