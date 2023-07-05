Check out the use of virtual simulations during Home Station Training as Sustainment units follow the Sustainment Training Strategy. This video specifically highlights the capabilities of Mission Training Complexes (MTCs) available for Active, Guard, and Reserve units. As many sustainers know, daily real-world support missions may hinder units from executing certain training events necessary to become proficient on METL tasks, and is meant to inform commanders about opportunities at their nearest MTC and advocates for units to leverage MTCs and simulations to meet training objectives.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 14:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889691
|VIRIN:
|230315-O-SV016-4637
|Filename:
|DOD_109752723
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Home Station Training, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT