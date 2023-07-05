A look at the how the five groups of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex strive to produce combat-ready airpower, Nov 17, 2022, Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma. OC-ALC is one of the largest units in the Air Force Materiel Command and is comprised of more than 10,500 military and civilian personnel. The Complex utilizes 65 buildings and 8.4 million square feet of industrial floor space in support of its mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889685
|VIRIN:
|221117-F-VE661-1001
|PIN:
|234002
|Filename:
|DOD_109752537
|Length:
|00:08:13
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The OC-ALC Mission, by Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
