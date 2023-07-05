The OC-ALC Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A look at the how the five groups of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex strive to produce combat-ready airpower, Nov 17, 2022, Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma. OC-ALC is one of the largest units in the Air Force Materiel Command and is comprised of more than 10,500 military and civilian personnel. The Complex utilizes 65 buildings and 8.4 million square feet of industrial floor space in support of its mission.