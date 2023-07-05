Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OC-ALC Mission

    OK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A look at the how the five groups of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex strive to produce combat-ready airpower, Nov 17, 2022, Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma. OC-ALC is one of the largest units in the Air Force Materiel Command and is comprised of more than 10,500 military and civilian personnel. The Complex utilizes 65 buildings and 8.4 million square feet of industrial floor space in support of its mission.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889685
    VIRIN: 221117-F-VE661-1001
    PIN: 234002
    Filename: DOD_109752537
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: OK, US

    This work, The OC-ALC Mission, by Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Tinker
    OC-ALC
    Air Logistics Complex

