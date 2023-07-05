A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana lands on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 6, 2023. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889653
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-FE180-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109751611
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
