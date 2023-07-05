Barksdale B-52s arrive in Guam to support Bomber Task Force missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana lands on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 6, 2023. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)