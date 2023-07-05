Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rollover and Humvee Egress Assistance Training B-Roll

    LOS ALIMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Service Members from the 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment and the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element conduct Rollover and Humvee Egress Assistance Training at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alimitos, Los Alamitos, CA July 8, 2023. Army Reserve soldiers maintain their readiness for future mobilizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889630
    VIRIN: 230709-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109751003
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: LOS ALIMITOS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rollover and Humvee Egress Assistance Training B-Roll, by SPC Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    roll-over
    Army Reserve
    vehicle training
    Humvee roll-over training
    Army Readiness
    army emergency training

