Service Members from the 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment and the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element conduct Rollover and Humvee Egress Assistance Training at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alimitos, Los Alamitos, CA July 8, 2023. Army Reserve soldiers maintain their readiness for future mobilizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo).
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889630
|VIRIN:
|230709-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109751003
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|LOS ALIMITOS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Rollover and Humvee Egress Assistance Training B-Roll, by SPC Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
