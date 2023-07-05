Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Chemical Weapons Stockpile Destruction in Kentucky

    BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by James Campbell 

    Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives

    The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant is destroying nerve agent munitions from the chemical weapons stockpile stored in Kentucky. Destruction of the M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent began July 6, 2022. Officials from the Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives program expect the final round in the declared U.S. Chemical Weapons stockpile to be destroyed at the site in July 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889535
    VIRIN: 230707-O-YX835-4376
    Filename: DOD_109748652
    Length: 00:10:41
    Location: BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Chemical Weapons Stockpile Destruction in Kentucky, by James Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PEO ACWA Chemical Weapons Destruction

