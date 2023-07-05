The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant is destroying nerve agent munitions from the chemical weapons stockpile stored in Kentucky. Destruction of the M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent began July 6, 2022. Officials from the Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives program expect the final round in the declared U.S. Chemical Weapons stockpile to be destroyed at the site in July 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889535
|VIRIN:
|230707-O-YX835-4376
|Filename:
|DOD_109748652
|Length:
|00:10:41
|Location:
|BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll Chemical Weapons Stockpile Destruction in Kentucky, by James Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B-Roll Captions for Blue Grass Kentucky Chemical Weapons Destruction
