B-Roll Captions for Blue Grass Kentucky Chemical Weapons Destruction

Workers Place GB M55 Rockets on Transfer Cart (0:00 – 0:14)

Workers transfer M55 rockets from pallets used for storage and transport to a Rocket Non-Destructive Examination (RNDE) transfer cart.

Main Plant Aerial (0:14 – 0:19)

An aerial drone flies over the Blue Grass main plant.

Enhanced On-site Container (EONC) Delivery and Storage (0:19 – 0:24)

A sideloader truck places an EONC containing M55 rockets next to another EONC inside the Container Handling Building. A portion of this footage is sped up.

The EONCs are containers designed to safely transport the chemical munitions from their monitored storage on the Blue Grass Army Depot to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction.

Workers Monitor the EONC for Agent Readings (0:24 – 0:27)

Workers use the Miniature Continuous Air Monitoring System to check for readings of chemical agent inside the EONC before opening the door.

Workers Open and Unload M55 Rockets from the EONC (0:27 – 0:38)

Workers open, inspect and unload two pallets of M55 rockets from an EONC.

Worker Removes Band from Pallet (0:38 – 0:45)

A worker uses a tool to cut the metal bands off the pallet of M55 rockets in preparation for unpacking the rockets.

Pan of M55 rockets on the pallet waiting to be unloaded.

Unpacking and Loading Rockets onto Transfer Cart (0:45 – 1:02)

Workers unpack the M55 rockets from a pallet and load them onto a transfer cart.

RNDE Equipment (0:50 – 1:36)

A worker loads a transfer cart of M55 rockets into the RNDE equipment.

A worker pushes the button to start the RNDE equipment.

An M55 rocket is tilted to enter the machine for evaluation.

Workers examine an image, much like an X-ray, of the M55 rocket to look for agent leakage.

An M55 rocket is picked up and moved to a transfer cart after being scanned in the RNDE equipment.

Workers Place M55 Rockets on Conveyor (1:36 – 2:15)

A worker pushes a transfer cart to the loading position for the rocket input assembly.

Workers place M55 rockets onto the rocket input assembly. The rockets are then fed one at a time onto the conveyor to begin the automated destruction process.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Footage of an M55 Rocket in Explosive Containment Vestibule (2:15 – 4:53)

The rocket enters the Explosive Containment Vestibule and a robot places it in the Vertical Rocket Cutting Machine.

The machine cuts the shipping and firing tube and the robot removes the top portion.

The first robot stabilizes the rocket as the machine then makes a second cut to separate the warhead from the motor while a second robot places the shipping and firing tube on a conveyor to go to the Motor Packing Room.

Once separated, the first robot picks up the warhead to place it on the transfer station.

The first robot turns to retrieve the rocket motor from the Vertical Rocket Cutting Machine while the second robot picks up the warhead to continue its path to destruction.

The conveyor moves the warhead to the Explosive Containment Room.

CCTV Footage of an M55 Rocket Warhead in the Explosive Containment Room (4:54 – 7:38)

Automated equipment punches the warhead and the chemical agent is drained, collected and neutralized.

A robot places the warhead in a crimper station where it is containerized.

CCTV Footage of the Warhead Container Labeling Station (7:38 – 8:46)

The robots move the containerized warhead to the next room where it is labeled and placed on a Mobile Industrial Robot.

The robot moves the container to be placed in a skid.

CCTV Footage of the Motor Packing Room (8:46 – 9:39)

A robot places the shipping and firing tube in a box for storage and later shipment for disposal.

The robot then places the rocket motor into a box for storage and later destruction.

Boxes of Rocket Motors Sent for Storage (9:40 – 9:55)

The boxes are loaded onto a truck and are sent to a storage igloo for storage before they are later shipped for final disposal.

Pallets of Rocket Warheads Sent for Storage (9:55 – 10:11)

Workers load the containerized, drained rocket warhead skids onto a truck.

A truck transports containerized, drained rocket warhead skids to a storage igloo for later destruction in a Static Detonation Chamber.

Hydrolysate Storage Area tanks (10:11 – 10:22)

The Hydrolysate Storage Area tanks store hydrolysate, the product of the neutralization of chemical agent, until it is ready to be shipped to a permitted hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility. A portion of this footage is sped up.

Hydrolysate Tanker Loading Station (10:22 – 10:31)

Workers connect hoses to load a tanker with hydrolysate. This wastewater is shipped off site to a permitted hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility.

Main Plant Aerial (10:31 – 10:41)

An aerial drone flies over the Blue Grass main plant.

