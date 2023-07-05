Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, USPACECOM CSEL

    LOMPOC, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bond Aulik, 30th Force Support Squadron Team Vandenberg Development Advisor, interviews U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command command senior enlisted leader on May 4, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Stalker highlighted the importance of readiness, professionalism, continuous training and maintaining an operational mindset. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo, Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley and Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 19:24
    Category: Interviews
    Location: LOMPOC, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker
    Master Sgt. Bond Aulik
    Vandenberg Interview

