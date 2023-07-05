U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bond Aulik, 30th Force Support Squadron Team Vandenberg Development Advisor, interviews U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, U.S. Space Command command senior enlisted leader on May 4, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Stalker highlighted the importance of readiness, professionalism, continuous training and maintaining an operational mindset. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo, Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley and Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 19:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|889469
|VIRIN:
|050423-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109747560
|Length:
|00:18:08
|Location:
|LOMPOC, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Interview with U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, USPACECOM CSEL, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
