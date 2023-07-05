142nd Maintenance Group B-roll

B-roll of 142nd Maintenance Group Airmen at work. This package includes aircraft maintenance, weapons, and propulsion. Each section is annotated by a title screen.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889445
|VIRIN:
|230629-Z-SP755-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109746951
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
