    DLA Energy Change of Command, June 29, 2023

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy welcomed new Commander Navy Capt. Brian Anderson who assumed command from Air Force Brig. Gen. Jimmy “Vegas” Canlas during a unique joint military change of command at the McNamara Headquarters Complex auditorium on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 29, 2023. DLA Director, Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, officiated the ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889402
    VIRIN: 230629-O-GC213-2255
    Filename: DOD_109746394
    Length: 01:11:29
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic
    Navy Capt. Brian Anderson
    Brig. Gen. Jimmy “Vegas” Canlas
    DLA Energy Change of Command

