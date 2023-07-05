DLA Energy Change of Command, June 29, 2023

Defense Logistics Agency Energy welcomed new Commander Navy Capt. Brian Anderson who assumed command from Air Force Brig. Gen. Jimmy “Vegas” Canlas during a unique joint military change of command at the McNamara Headquarters Complex auditorium on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 29, 2023. DLA Director, Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, officiated the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889402
|VIRIN:
|230629-O-GC213-2255
|Filename:
|DOD_109746394
|Length:
|01:11:29
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
