    USS Momsen visits Port Angeles, Washington

    PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    USS Momsen (DDG 92) celebrates the Fourth of July 2023 with the city of Port Angeles, Washington.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 23:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889342
    VIRIN: 230704-N-CE703-1001
    Filename: DOD_109745868
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Port Angeles
    Navy Heritage
    Fourth of July

