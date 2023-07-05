VMU-3 Teaser Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, launches on Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, June 21, 2023. VMU-3 safely and successfully launched its first MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft to meet the Naval Air Systems Command Safety Certification process. The Safe-For-Flight Operations Certification (SFFOC) is the final, crucial milestone in VMU-3’s transition from the RQ-21A to the MQ-9A. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)