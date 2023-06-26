FORSCOM celebrates their 50th anniversary

U.S. Army Forces Command saluted its 50th anniversary and the tens of thousands of Soldiers, veterans and employees who have served with FORSCOM since the command’s creation on July 1, 1973.
The golden anniversary birthday cake-cutting ceremony, June 30 at Fort Liberty, N.C., also recognized the 50th anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force.
Maj. Gen. Shane Buzza, the U.S. Army Forces Command Chief of Staff, along with FORSCOM Public Affairs’ Sgt. Maj. Randy Randolph and long-serving civilian employee Ed Carte, cut the birthday cake.
Read the full article here: https://www.army.mil/article/268064
