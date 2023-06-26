FORSCOM celebrates their 50th anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Forces Command saluted its 50th anniversary and the tens of thousands of Soldiers, veterans and employees who have served with FORSCOM since the command’s creation on July 1, 1973.

The golden anniversary birthday cake-cutting ceremony, June 30 at Fort Liberty, N.C., also recognized the 50th anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force.

Maj. Gen. Shane Buzza, the U.S. Army Forces Command Chief of Staff, along with FORSCOM Public Affairs’ Sgt. Maj. Randy Randolph and long-serving civilian employee Ed Carte, cut the birthday cake.

Read the full article here: https://www.army.mil/article/268064

#BeAllYouCanBe