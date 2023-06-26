Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM celebrates their 50th anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by 1st Sgt. Deane Barnhardt 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    U.S. Army Forces Command saluted its 50th anniversary and the tens of thousands of Soldiers, veterans and employees who have served with FORSCOM since the command’s creation on July 1, 1973.
    The golden anniversary birthday cake-cutting ceremony, June 30 at Fort Liberty, N.C., also recognized the 50th anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force.
    Maj. Gen. Shane Buzza, the U.S. Army Forces Command Chief of Staff, along with FORSCOM Public Affairs’ Sgt. Maj. Randy Randolph and long-serving civilian employee Ed Carte, cut the birthday cake.
    Read the full article here: https://www.army.mil/article/268064
    #BeAllYouCanBe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889267
    VIRIN: 230629-A-BQ050-8574
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109743833
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM celebrates their 50th anniversary, by 1SG Deane Barnhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT