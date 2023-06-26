Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck Certification

    06.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Cabal 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) flight deck certification 2023. George Washington conducted flight deck certification, an evaluation of the ship's proficiency to safely launch and recover aircraft. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Cabal)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 19:44
    Video ID: 889090
    VIRIN: 230630-N-VX022-1002
    Filename: DOD_109740642
    Length: 00:02:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Certification, by PO3 Joshua Cabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George Washington Flight Deck Certified

    #USSGW #cvn73 #flightdeckcert#warfighter

