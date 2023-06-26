Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safe and Happy Independence Day!

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    As the Fourth of July approaches, we are getting ready to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day!

    On this weekend many people across the United States are getting ready to enjoy outdoor activities, especially water-based fun, to celebrate Independence Day. Whether you're planning a beach or lake trip, a pool party, or any water-related festivities, it's essential to prioritize water safety to ensure a memorable and accident-free holiday. By following the water safety tips in this video, you can enjoy a fun-filled and accident-free July 4th celebration. Remember, it's crucial to prioritize the well-being of yourself and others while enjoying the holiday festivities.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 17:41
    Category: Greetings
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    This work, Safe and Happy Independence Day!, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

