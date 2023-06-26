Safe and Happy Independence Day!

As the Fourth of July approaches, we are getting ready to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day!
On this weekend many people across the United States are getting ready to enjoy outdoor activities, especially water-based fun, to celebrate Independence Day. Whether you're planning a beach or lake trip, a pool party, or any water-related festivities, it's essential to prioritize water safety to ensure a memorable and accident-free holiday. By following the water safety tips in this video, you can enjoy a fun-filled and accident-free July 4th celebration. Remember, it's crucial to prioritize the well-being of yourself and others while enjoying the holiday festivities.
