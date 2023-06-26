Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Competitive rehabilitation: The 2023 DoD Warrior Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Adrian Spaulding, Air Force District of Washington command support staff technician, speaks about his experience as a Wounded Warrior and outlook on the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 20:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889062
    VIRIN: 230630-F-AP370-1001
    Filename: DOD_109739954
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitive rehabilitation: The 2023 DoD Warrior Games, by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    AFW2
    JBA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT