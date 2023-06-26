Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 32 Transfer of Authority B Roll

    RI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Alexandra Curtis 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    76th IBCT of the Indiana National Guard transfers authority of KFOR Regional Command-East (RC-E) to 56th IBCT of the Texas National Guard. KFOR RC-E comprises ten contributing NATO partner nations, dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889054
    VIRIN: 230630-Z-PQ687-1001
    Filename: DOD_109739749
    Length: 00:11:51
    Location: RI, US

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Indiana
    Texas
    National Guard

