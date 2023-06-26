Naval Safety Command promotes ALNAV 053/23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK (June 29, 2023) A video promoting the Secretary of the Navy's ALNAV 053/23., promoting motorcycle safety. The Naval Safety Command serves as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy Safety Management System (SMS), and operates with the requisite authorities and responsibilities to establish a SMS that provides defense-in-depth and ensures the Naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Weston A. Mohr)