    Naval Safety Command promotes ALNAV 053/23

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Weston Mohr 

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK (June 29, 2023) A video promoting the Secretary of the Navy's ALNAV 053/23., promoting motorcycle safety. The Naval Safety Command serves as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy Safety Management System (SMS), and operates with the requisite authorities and responsibilities to establish a SMS that provides defense-in-depth and ensures the Naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Weston A. Mohr)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 08:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889004
    VIRIN: 230629-N-UM507-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738856
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

