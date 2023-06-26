Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Special Olympics (1080p without graphics)

    GERMANY

    06.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Youth athletes from schools across the Kaiserslautern Military Community participate in the first KMC Olympics since the coronavirus pandemic at Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 2, 2023. Over 200 volunteers helped to organize the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 05:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888997
    VIRIN: 230602-F-QN658-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738740
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Special Olympics (1080p without graphics), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

