KMC Special Olympics (720p with graphics)

Youth athletes from schools across the Kaiserslautern Military Community participate in the first KMC Olympics since the coronavirus pandemic at Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 2, 2023. Over 200 volunteers helped to organize the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)