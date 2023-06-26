Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember to Swim Responsibly

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Misty Cunningham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Britt Dillard highlights some important water safety rules, like wearing a life jacket and swimming in the designated swim areas, to ensure a safe lake experience in this water safety public service announcement. (USACE Video by Misty Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 888934
    VIRIN: 230629-A-TG148-1002
    Filename: DOD_109738076
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    USACE
    Water Safety
    I love this life jacket
    Swim Safe

