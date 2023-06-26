Park Ranger Jake Craig explains the importance of knowing your limits when swimming and avoiding the temptation of swimming long distances in high traffic lake areas in this water safety public service announcement. (USACE Video by Misty Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 17:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|888933
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-TG148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109738055
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Know Your Limits When Swimming, by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
