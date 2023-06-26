Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know Your Limits When Swimming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Misty Cunningham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Jake Craig explains the importance of knowing your limits when swimming and avoiding the temptation of swimming long distances in high traffic lake areas in this water safety public service announcement. (USACE Video by Misty Cunningham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 888933
    VIRIN: 230629-A-TG148-1001
    Filename: DOD_109738055
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your Limits When Swimming, by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Water Safety
    Swimming Safety
    Swim Safe
    Swim Responsibly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT