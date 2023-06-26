Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Make-a-Wish recipient Miles Avery got to be a Soldier for a Day starting with a visit to the Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Miles Avery, a Make-a-wish recipient wanted to be a Soldier for a Day. His honorary title started with a visit to the Pentagon! He talks about being a cancer survivor and his feelings about being in the U.S. Army for a day.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888834
    VIRIN: 230610-A-QK269-3181
    Filename: DOD_109736235
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: NEWBURY, MA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

