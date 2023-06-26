Miles Avery, a Make-a-wish recipient wanted to be a Soldier for a Day. His honorary title started with a visit to the Pentagon! He talks about being a cancer survivor and his feelings about being in the U.S. Army for a day.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 08:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888834
|VIRIN:
|230610-A-QK269-3181
|Filename:
|DOD_109736235
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|NEWBURY, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Make-a-Wish recipient Miles Avery got to be a Soldier for a Day starting with a visit to the Pentagon, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT