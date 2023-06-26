Make-a-wish recipient Miles Avery wanted to be a Soldier for a Day. He received the Special Treatment at the U.S. Army's 248th Birthday Festival!
#ABD248
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 08:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888830
|VIRIN:
|230610-A-QK269-2750
|Filename:
|DOD_109736231
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|NEWBURY, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Make-a-wish Recipient Miles Avery gets to be an honorary Soldier for a Day, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT