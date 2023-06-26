Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Make-a-wish Recipient Miles Avery gets to be an honorary Soldier for a Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Make-a-wish recipient Miles Avery wanted to be a Soldier for a Day. He received the Special Treatment at the U.S. Army's 248th Birthday Festival!

    #ABD248

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888830
    VIRIN: 230610-A-QK269-2750
    Filename: DOD_109736231
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: NEWBURY, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make-a-wish Recipient Miles Avery gets to be an honorary Soldier for a Day, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ABD248

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT