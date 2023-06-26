Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boating and Alcohol Don’t Mix

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Brad Grems stresses that boat captains should never ever drink alcohol and operate a vessel while recreating at Corps of Engineers lakes in this boating safety public service announcement. #USACE #Boating #BoatingSafety #WaterSafety #ArriveAlive (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 888826
    VIRIN: 230629-A-EO110-1026
    Filename: DOD_109736207
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Park rangers respond to drownings by promoting water safety

    TAGS

    Alcohol
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety

