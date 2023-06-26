Park Ranger Brad Grems stresses that boat captains should never ever drink alcohol and operate a vessel while recreating at Corps of Engineers lakes in this boating safety public service announcement. #USACE #Boating #BoatingSafety #WaterSafety #ArriveAlive (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 08:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|888826
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-EO110-1026
|Filename:
|DOD_109736207
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boating and Alcohol Don’t Mix, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Park rangers respond to drownings by promoting water safety
