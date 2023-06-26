Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Logistics Agency: Delivering Logistics Support F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The F-35 is a powerful fighter jet strengthening national security and enhancing global partnerships. It takes a team to support the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world. The Defense Logistics Agency is proud to be a part of the team and assigned to be the North American Regional Warehouse Provider for the program. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888822
    VIRIN: 230629-D-LU733-1164
    PIN: 505789
    Filename: DOD_109736196
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: US

    F-35 Lightning II
    DLA Distribution
    DLA101

