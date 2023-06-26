Blue Angels Upgrade Camera Mounts

The Blue Angels are upgrading their GoPro cameras, and along with that, the mounts that hold them.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 16:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888740
|VIRIN:
|230628-O-JQ696-3064
|Filename:
|DOD_109734939
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
