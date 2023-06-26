Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Upgrade Camera Mounts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by NAWCAD Visual Information 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    The Blue Angels are upgrading their GoPro cameras, and along with that, the mounts that hold them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888740
    VIRIN: 230628-O-JQ696-3064
    Filename: DOD_109734939
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Upgrade Camera Mounts, by NAWCAD Visual Information, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    Naval Aviation
    NAWCAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT