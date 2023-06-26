Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long-range bombers sortie to the Pacific region

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale B-52 Stratofortress aircraft prepare to sortie on a mission to the Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility, June 7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888729
    VIRIN: 230607-F-NI018-1001
    Filename: DOD_109734840
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long-range bombers sortie to the Pacific region, by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Pacific Ocean
    Pacific Air Forces
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    INDOPACOM

