Long-range bombers sortie to the Pacific region

Barksdale B-52 Stratofortress aircraft prepare to sortie on a mission to the Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility, June 7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 16:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888729
|VIRIN:
|230607-F-NI018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109734840
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
