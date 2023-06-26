Hawaii National Guard Celebrates 100 years of Air Refueling Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hawaii Air National Guard joins the commemoration of 100 years of Air Refueling excellence with an aerial display in the sky. The 203rd Air Refueling Squadron showcased their prowess with low-altitude maneuvers above Kalaeloa, Punchbowl, Kaneohe and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam areas, June 27, 2023 Honolulu Hawaii. Taking place between 8:35 and 9:00 a.m., four prized Stratotankers passed over the coastal areas of southeast Oahu. (US Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt Andrew Jackson) - Video shot from Diamond Head look-out.