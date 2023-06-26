Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii National Guard Celebrates 100 years of Air Refueling Excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii Air National Guard joins the commemoration of 100 years of Air Refueling excellence with an aerial display in the sky. The 203rd Air Refueling Squadron showcased their prowess with low-altitude maneuvers above Kalaeloa, Punchbowl, Kaneohe and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam areas, June 27, 2023 Honolulu Hawaii. Taking place between 8:35 and 9:00 a.m., four prized Stratotankers passed over the coastal areas of southeast Oahu. (US Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt Andrew Jackson) - Video shot from Diamond Head look-out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888528
    VIRIN: 230627-F-IX631-6419
    Filename: DOD_109732779
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Celebrates 100 years of Air Refueling Excellence, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    fly-over
    diamondhead
    waikiki
    Air Refueling excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT