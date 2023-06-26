Hawaii Air National Guard joins the commemoration of 100 years of Air Refueling excellence with an aerial display in the sky. The 203rd Air Refueling Squadron showcased their prowess with low-altitude maneuvers above Kalaeloa, Punchbowl, Kaneohe and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam areas, June 27, 2023 Honolulu Hawaii. Taking place between 8:35 and 9:00 a.m., four prized Stratotankers passed over the coastal areas of southeast Oahu. (US Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt Andrew Jackson) - Video shot from Diamond Head look-out.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888528
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-IX631-6419
|Filename:
|DOD_109732779
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard Celebrates 100 years of Air Refueling Excellence, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT