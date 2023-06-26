Colonel Tom Giles, Tinker Installation vice commander, joined children at the Tinker Youth Center June 27 for the unveiling of ‘Tink the Mechanic,’ the new official mascot of Tinker Air Force Base. Tink is a Texas Horned Lizard, a species of lizard that have found a refuge in Tinker’s undeveloped natural reserves. The lizard helps keep the ant population on base in check.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888504
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109732167
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Tink the Mechanic’ mascot unveiled at Tinker Air Force Base, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma City
Community Outreach
Tinker Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT