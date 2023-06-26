‘Tink the Mechanic’ mascot unveiled at Tinker Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888504" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Colonel Tom Giles, Tinker Installation vice commander, joined children at the Tinker Youth Center June 27 for the unveiling of ‘Tink the Mechanic,’ the new official mascot of Tinker Air Force Base. Tink is a Texas Horned Lizard, a species of lizard that have found a refuge in Tinker’s undeveloped natural reserves. The lizard helps keep the ant population on base in check.