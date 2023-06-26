Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Tink the Mechanic’ mascot unveiled at Tinker Air Force Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Tom Giles, Tinker Installation vice commander, joined children at the Tinker Youth Center June 27 for the unveiling of ‘Tink the Mechanic,’ the new official mascot of Tinker Air Force Base. Tink is a Texas Horned Lizard, a species of lizard that have found a refuge in Tinker’s undeveloped natural reserves. The lizard helps keep the ant population on base in check.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

