374th Wing mission Video 2023

The 374th Airlift Wing executes rapid global mobility through agile airlift operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. It is responsible for C-130J, UH-1N and C-12J operations including tactical air-land, airdrop, aeromedical and distinguished visitor airlift. As the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for peacetime and contingency operations, the wing provides airlift for the movement of passengers, cargo and mail to all Department of Defense agencies in the Pacific area of responsibility and provides transport for people and equipment throughout the Kanto Plain and the Tokyo metropolitan area. During peacetime, the 374th Airlift Wing maintains a constant state of readiness by participating in joint training exercises.