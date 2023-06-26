Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army trains with new NATO partners - STINGER

    FINLAND

    06.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, participate in joint field training exercises with FIAR soldiers. The partnership between our two forces allows for expansion of our skills in collaborative planning on a large scale. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888384
    VIRIN: 230621-A-PK617-2703
    Filename: DOD_109730533
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FI

    This work, U.S. Army trains with new NATO partners - STINGER, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NATO #Warriors

