10th Mountain Division Soldiers Complete Hewitt Relay

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division complete the Hewitt Relay, a 24-hour and 160-mile relay run starting on Fort Drum, N.Y. and finishing at the summit of Whiteface Mountain, N.Y., June 23, 2023. The baton used throughout the relay is the same that Sgt. Maj. Southern "Buddy" Hewitt, the former senior enlisted advisor of the 10th Mountain Division, previously used in similar relays during his time with the unit dating back to 1986. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)