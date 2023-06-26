Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers Complete Hewitt Relay

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division complete the Hewitt Relay, a 24-hour and 160-mile relay run starting on Fort Drum, N.Y. and finishing at the summit of Whiteface Mountain, N.Y., June 23, 2023. The baton used throughout the relay is the same that Sgt. Maj. Southern "Buddy" Hewitt, the former senior enlisted advisor of the 10th Mountain Division, previously used in similar relays during his time with the unit dating back to 1986. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888383
    VIRIN: 230623-A-UV937-2435
    Filename: DOD_109730532
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Complete Hewitt Relay, by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Hewitt Relay

