    Tinker AFB Tri-City Proclamation for Armed Forces Community Appreciation Week

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. G. Hall Sebren, Commander of the 72nd Air Base Wing, joins Oklahoma City metro officials to proclaim June 26 - June 30 as Armed Forces Community Appreciation Week.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888380
    VIRIN: 230626-F-SN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_109730461
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Tinker AFB Tri-City Proclamation for Armed Forces Community Appreciation Week, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma City

    Tinker Air Force Base

    72nd ABW
    Armed Forces Community Appreciation Week

