Col. G. Hall Sebren, Commander of the 72nd Air Base Wing, joins Oklahoma City metro officials to proclaim June 26 - June 30 as Armed Forces Community Appreciation Week.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 16:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888380
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109730461
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tinker AFB Tri-City Proclamation for Armed Forces Community Appreciation Week, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma City
Tinker Air Force Base
