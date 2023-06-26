video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888375" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ryan M. Hoyle commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, relinquishes command, symbolized by the passing of the battle colors, to Col. Todd E. Mahar during the 24th MEU Change of Command at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 26, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Elton Taylor)