U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ryan M. Hoyle commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, relinquishes command, symbolized by the passing of the battle colors, to Col. Todd E. Mahar during the 24th MEU Change of Command at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 26, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Elton Taylor)
|06.26.2023
|06.26.2023 17:07
|Video Productions
|888375
|230626-M-BD159-8609
|DOD_109730397
|00:08:57
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|1
|1
