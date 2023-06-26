Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th MEU Change of Command

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elton Taylor 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ryan M. Hoyle commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, relinquishes command, symbolized by the passing of the battle colors, to Col. Todd E. Mahar during the 24th MEU Change of Command at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 26, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Elton Taylor)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command

    24MEU

