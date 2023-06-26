24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Colonel Ryan M. Hoyle relinquished command of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit to Colonel Todd E. Mahar during the change of command ceremony at Marston Pavilion on June 26.



Hoyle commanded the 24th MEU from November 5, 2021 to June 26, 2023. During his tenure, he led 24th MEU through Fleet Week New York, training in support of the NROTC and Naval Academy summer programs and support to Task Force 61/2 in the summer of 2022 and their deployment to Naples, Italy as the HQ element of TF 61/2.



“We showed how even a decomposited MEU command element can provide the combatant commanders the most flexible and responsible options available,” said Hoyle, while addressing attendees at the ceremony. “This is the reputation of the 24th MEU today, a team of warriors.”



While Hoyle was in command, the 24th MEU’s command element served as TF 61/2 from January through June 2023. The command continued the historic integration between the Navy and Marine Corps by commanding and controlling credible and capable Naval amphibious forces in support of the U.S. Sixth Fleet Commander’s Maritime Campaign and our Allies and Partners.



While supporting TF 61/2, under Hoyle’s leadership, the Marines and Sailors responded within hours to lead the Department of Defense’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts after the devastating February earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.



“The team here is remarkable,” said Lt. Gen. David A. Ottignon, the II Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, during the ceremony. “The 24th MEU command element demonstrated their ability to rapidly deploy in a moment’s notice when they responded to the devastating February earthquakes.”



Mahar comes to the 24th MEU after serving with the 24th MEU in 2000, 2008, 2017, and now as the Commanding Officer in 2023. He has vast experience serving previously as the commanding officer for 3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division from 2015 to 2017. While in command of 3/6, Mahar along with his Marines and Sailors deployed as 24th MEU’s Battalion Landing Team in support of the MEU’s deployment and their operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



“It’s an honor to return to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and wear their colors once again,” said Mahar. “I understand the sacred legacy of our MEU and promise to give my best each and every day for the Marines and Sailors of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit family.”



Mahar is no stranger to the Carolina MAGTF and MEU mission. This is Mahar’s fifth assignment with a II MEF MEU. Over the past four years while assigned to Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic and II MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group he assisted in the training of the last three Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and MEU teams that deployed from the East Coast.



Mahar’s personal decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal (with combat distinguishing device and two gold stars), Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (with gold star), Combat Action Ribbon, and the Vice Presidential Service Badge.



Hoyle will assume duties as the Operations Officer for I Marine Expeditionary Force. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable MAGTF, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns.



The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit is a premier crisis response force capable of landing forces and deploying at a moment’s notice. The skilled 24th MEU Marines and Sailors who comprise the flexible sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force are ready to answer the Nation’s call to crisis, no matter the clime or place.

