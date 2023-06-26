U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. Charles Lirette, a former World War II pilot, shares life stories and military experiences at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 31, 2023. Lirette is 102 years old; he served from 1941-1965 working his way from a Buck Private in the Army Air Corps to a Lt. Col. in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888373
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109730381
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A WW II Veteran shares his legacy at JBLE, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT