    A WW II Veteran shares his legacy at JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. Charles Lirette, a former World War II pilot, shares life stories and military experiences at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 31, 2023. Lirette is 102 years old; he served from 1941-1965 working his way from a Buck Private in the Army Air Corps to a Lt. Col. in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888373
    VIRIN: 230331-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_109730381
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    JBLE
    World War 2
    World War 2 Veteran
    WW II Pilot
    Secretary of Veterans Affairs

