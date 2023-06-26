video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participated in The NCO Crucible, a rights of passage event for junior NCO's May 31 - June 1, 2023. The event took the Paratroopers through a series of tasks and obstacles designed to test their strengths, determination and leadership skills. (U.S. Army Video by PV2 Reawna Corente)