    The NCO Crucible

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Video by Pvt. Reawna Corente 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participated in The NCO Crucible, a rights of passage event for junior NCO's May 31 - June 1, 2023. The event took the Paratroopers through a series of tasks and obstacles designed to test their strengths, determination and leadership skills. (U.S. Army Video by PV2 Reawna Corente)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888351
    VIRIN: 230601-A-NJ204-9850
    Filename: DOD_109729903
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    The NCO Crucible

