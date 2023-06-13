Community Action Network: Transition Assistance Program

The Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, is a by-law requirement for all military members transitioning from active duty, including National Guard and Reservists transitioning or being released from active duty, after serving 180 continuous days or more in accordance with Section 1142 of Title 10 U.S.C. For more information about the TAP program, contact your installation TAP rep or send an email to AFRC.A1ZO.workflow@us.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Matlock)
