    Community Action Network: Transition Assistance Program

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    The Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, is a by-law requirement for all military members transitioning from active duty, including National Guard and Reservists transitioning or being released from active duty, after serving 180 continuous days or more in accordance with Section 1142 of Title 10 U.S.C. For more information about the TAP program, contact your installation TAP rep or send an email to AFRC.A1ZO.workflow@us.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Matlock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 10:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 888299
    VIRIN: 230626-F-JQ052-9860
    Filename: DOD_109729489
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    
    

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC

