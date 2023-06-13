Staff Sgt. Kory Wade Memorial

B-roll package showcasing the memorial service of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade was assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron as a medical logistics Airman. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|06.23.2023
|06.23.2023 18:47
|B-Roll
|00:02:35
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base holds memorial service for Staff Sgt. Kory Wade
