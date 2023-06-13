Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Kory Wade Memorial

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    B-roll package showcasing the memorial service of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade was assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron as a medical logistics Airman. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888198
    VIRIN: 230623-F-AR459-1011
    Filename: DOD_109727097
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    This work, Staff Sgt. Kory Wade Memorial, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base holds memorial service for Staff Sgt. Kory Wade

